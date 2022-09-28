Lawrence

Country artist TRACY LAWRENCE has launched his own podcast, "TL'S ROAD HOUSE,” an interview show with JELLY ROLL as the first guest and JASON ALDEAN, LAINEY WILSON, MICHAEL RAY, DUSTIN LYNCH, TRACY BYRD, ALEXANDRA KAY, and DEE JAY SILVER among the first season's upcoming guests. The show will post WEDNESDAY mornings via ANCHOR, with a video version on LAWRENCE's YOUTUBE channel.

“I'm really excited to launch 'TL's ROAD HOUSE,'” said LAWRENCE, who records the series on his tour bus. “There are so many artists and people in the industry that I've wanted to sit down with -- ultimately, I just wanted the chance to get to know my peers.

“It's definitely a learning curve putting this podcast together,” added LAWRENCE. “Cameras have fallen for sure, but we've made some good adjustments after getting a few in the can.” Watch a sizzle reel for the podcast here.

As previously reported, LAWRENCE is also hosting his 17th annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and benefit concert with GARY ALLAN and TRAVIS DENNING on NOVEMBER 22nd at the WILDHORSE SALOON in NASHVILLE.

