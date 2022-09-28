CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WMAL/WASHINGTON, DC morning host and TOWNHALL.COM Senior Columnist/Creative Dir. LARRY O'CONNOR is adding a streaming video news show to his duties with the launch of "O'CONNOR TONIGHT" on SALEM NEWS CHANNEL starting OCTOBER 3rd at 9p (ET). O'CONNOR's new show will feature TOWNHALL.COM writers and editors.

“SALEM NEWS CHANNEL represents the future of news content, going over the heads of the legacy media model and delivering informative, vital content directly to a passionate and informed audience,” said O’CONNOR. “I am thrilled and honored to be affiliated with this dynamic company and am confident that ‘O'CONNOR TONIGHT’ will be an entertaining and relevant part of our daily American conversation.”

“LARRY brings a wealth of experience and credibility to SNC and we are thrilled he has chosen to join us as we build this network,” said SALEM SVP/Spoken Word PHIL BOYCE.

