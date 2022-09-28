James

Singer-songwriter PRESTON JAMES has signed a global publishing deal with KING PEN MUSIC and WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC. The NASHVILLE native grew up in the industry with his father, a former tour manager, and his mother, a Country music publicist.

Since age 14 he has played around NASHVILLE, making a name for himself as a performer, including appearances at the RYMAN AUDITORIUM, WILDHORSE SALOON, OLE RED and THE COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM.

“PRESTON has a wealth of experience for someone so early in their career," said WCM NASHVILLE Pres./CEO BEN VAUGHN. "He is incredibly talented on the guitar and has a voice that beautifully combines old school Country sounds with the passion of the Blues and Classic Rock.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to have PRESTON join our roster," said KING PEN MUSIC Pres. KELLY KING. "We have been following him for a while watching him grow as a songwriter. Once we saw his live performance, we were knocked out by his amazing charisma on stage, vocals, and guitar playing. He is the real deal, and we feel like we have found a diamond in the rough. We are thrilled to be a part of his journey as an artist and writer."

