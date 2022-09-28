Sold

COMMUNITY RADIO, INC. is selling K235DB/MENA, AR to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $15,000. The primary station is listed as the buyer's Contemporary Christian KLFH (K-LOVE)/FORT SMITH, AR.

ZIP2, LLC has closed on the sale of W267CM/JOHNSTOWN, PA to LIGHTNER COMMUNICATIONS LLC.

And RICARDO D. ARROYO has closed on the swap of Contemporary Christian WCYZ (Z88.3, simulcast of WPOZ/ORLANDO, and formerly Oldies WGMA (GOLD 99 FM))/SILVER SPRINGS SHORES, FL to CENTRAL FLORIDA EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION, INC. for W279CT/CLERMONT, FL. ARROYO's RDA BROADCAST HOLDINGS, LLC has closed on the sale of WGMA's simulcast partner Christian Hip Hop WHGV (HOT 95.9, simulcast of WPOZ-HD2/ORLANDO) (formerly WGMW)/LA CROSSE, FL to the same buyer for $400,000.

