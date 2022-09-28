Four New Frequencies

ROWDY YATES’ syndicated afternoon show, THE ROWDY RIDE HOME, has added four new affiliates to its roster, celebrating his clearance into double digit territory with 11 total frequencies now. SOUTHWEST MEDIA NETWORK has added SUITERADIO's THE ROWDY RIDE HOME to its KDDD-A-F/DUMAS, TX (along with its companion translator in AMARILLO), as well as the company's newly acquired KOMX/PAMPA, TX.

YATES said, “Being from the Lone Star State and a radio guy, there is just something special about being on K-TRIPLE-D. If you know anything about TEXAS radio and high school football, you know exactly what I am talking about. It is wonderful to now be a part of such a historic operation.”

SOUTHWEST MEDIA NETWORK Pres. GRANT MERRILL added, "I've been a fan and longtime listener of ROWDY's syndication efforts, and I truly believe he is the gold standard when it comes to Country radio. As the owner of radio stations in the Lone Star State, it certainly is a TEXAS sized feather in our cap to have a TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAMER in afternoon drive. We have dreamed of the day when we could have ROWDY's talents beyond just SATURDAY nights, are so excited to welcome him to our team."

For more information on the show, contact JIM JONES: jim@suiteradio.net or (240) 883-2006.

« back to Net News