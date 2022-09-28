Debuts Next Week

USG AUDIO and WHAT'S THE STORY? SOUNDS are releasing a new seven-episode true crime podcast examining the cold case murder of a family in 2000. "FACELESS," hosted by true crime author NICOLÁS OBREGÓN, debuts OCTOBER 4th with two episodes and will post new episodes on TUESDAYS.

The show tells the story of the murders of the MIYAZAWA family in suburban TOKYO by a man ("The Faceless Man") who stayed on the scene, napped, ate, used their computer, changed into their clothes, and disappeared. OBREGÓN's novel "Blue Light YOKOHAMA" was loosely based on the case.

