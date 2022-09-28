The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) is pledging $100,000 to the NASHVILLE-based MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE (MHA) to provide essential mental health services to music industry professionals. The donation is made in honor of the late COUNTRY FALL OF FAME member NAOMI JUDD, who battled mental illness until her death in APRIL (NET NEWS 5/2).

MHA's MENTAL HEALTH FUND provides counseling, psychiatrist visits and screenings to qualified music industry professionals. More than 1,700 counseling sessions have been provided since 2021.

“We often hear firsthand from CMA members and our music industry partners that mental health remains a critical issue for individuals within our business,” said CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN. “While touring and other sectors have bounced back following the pandemic, we cannot underestimate the ongoing need to support those who are struggling. It was only a few months ago we lost the legendary NAOMI JUDD to suicide, a loss that affected our Country community deeply. We applaud the essential work that ... MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE continues to provide to our industry, and we encourage anyone who might be struggling to reach out to their team.”

Contact the MHA at (615)-200-6896 or here.

