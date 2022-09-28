KOOL Goes BIG

AUDACY former Classic Hits KOOL (94.5)/PHOENIX started the day by stunting on the air with the sounds of sleigh bells in the morning, but by the afternoon, they launched “BIG 94.5,” playing the hits of the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.

AUDACY PHOENIX SVP/Market Manager DAVE PUGH said, “Since KOOL’s first broadcast over half a century ago, the station has provided “THE VALLEY” with the very best the classic hits format has to offer and we’re thrilled to usher in this next chapter with BIG 94.5. BIG 94.5 will exceed the expectations of our current audience by bringing a more up-tempo delivery, and playing the “Big Hits” from the 70s, 80s and the 90s.”

The new station lineup starting OCTOBER 10TH will include LARA SCOTT 10A-2P (PT), NIKO 2P-7P (PT), and KADEN 7P-12A (PT).

You can listen to “94.5 KOOL FM” here.

