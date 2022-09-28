CES Tours Are Back

JACOBS MEDIA will be back at the CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW in 2023, conducting its custom tours of the annual convention for broadcasters.

“We began bringing broadcasters to CES because we believed it was essential to understand how radio fits into the world of technology,” said JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS. “This year marks our 14th CES and each year brings new ideas and vision for how radio can continue its transformation into multimedia companies that are relevant and successful.”

“CES is about resilience, innovation, and trend-spotting. Our first curated tour in 2017 was geared to CEOs, but now we want everyone in the business to have the chance at this unique experience,” added VP/GM PAUL JACOBS. “CES is an amazing way to start the new year, with a fresh perspective on where radio is moving, and the technologies that will help us get there.”

The tours, 90 minutes long and led by a specialist from CTA, give attendees the chance to talk to leaders from companies relevant to radio, plus a private dinner with a CTA guest speaker and free registration and credentials for the convention.

CES runs from JANUARY 5th through 8th in LAS VEGAS. Find out more and register here.

