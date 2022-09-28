R. Kelly (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com)

A judge in BROOKLYN, NY ordered jailed singer R. KELLY to pay one of the victims of his sex trafficking and racketeering case over $300,000 in restitution, money that will go toward psychological services and her treatment of herpes.

COURTHOUSE NEWS is reporting that the woman, who testified under the name “JANE,” met the singer when she was 17 and he was 48. During their five-year relationship, she described on the witness stand the physical and mental abuse she alleged to have sustained. Another victim, identified as “STEPHANIE” during the trial, will receive $8,400 in mental health treatment costs.

KELLY already owes at least $450,000 in restitution stemming from his previous trial where he was ordered to serve 30 years in prison. KELLY remains in a CHICAGO detention center after he was convicted in ILLINOIS in a separate case on charges including conspiracy and child pornography.

« see more Net News