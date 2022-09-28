Bragg (Photo: KYSS)

Second generation broadcaster DENNIS BRAGG is joining TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country KYSS/MISSOULA, MT. as Brand Mgr. and morning host. The MONTANA native was previously with the MONTANA TELEVISION NETWORK, and spent the past 15 years as News Dir. and anchor for KPAX-TV (CBS 8 MISSOULA).

He takes over for RYAN NELSON, who departed in AUGUST after four years in the job.

Learn more about BRAGG here.

