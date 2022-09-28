-
Dennis Bragg Named Brand Manager at KYSS/Missoula, MT.
by Jeff Lynn
September 28, 2022 at 1:19 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Second generation broadcaster DENNIS BRAGG is joining TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country KYSS/MISSOULA, MT. as Brand Mgr. and morning host. The MONTANA native was previously with the MONTANA TELEVISION NETWORK, and spent the past 15 years as News Dir. and anchor for KPAX-TV (CBS 8 MISSOULA).
He takes over for RYAN NELSON, who departed in AUGUST after four years in the job.
Learn more about BRAGG here.