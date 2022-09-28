Bee (Photo: NY Public Radio)

NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO announced that SAMANTHA BEE, whose show on TBS Full Frontal with SAMANTHA BEE was canceled after seven seasons this year, will host their annual gala scheduled for NOVEMBER 9th at the PLAZA HOTEL in NEW YORK CITY.

This year’s NYPR gala honoree BROOKE GLADSTONE is the host and managing editor of "On the Media," WNYC’s weekly investigation program. The gala will also include a performance by the KRONOS QUARTET.

Past Gala performers and hosts include JULIANNA MARGULIES, JOHN TUTURRO, WYNTON MARSALIS, and CYNTHIA NIXON.

