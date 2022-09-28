New Lineup, Expanded Playlist

AUDACY Oldies/Adult Hits KOOL-F (BIG 94.5)/PHOENIX will launch with a new weekday lineup beginning OCTOBER 10th,including LARA SCOTT (10a-2p PT), NIKO (2p-7p PT) and KADEN (7p-12a PT).



Commented AUDACY PHOENIX SVP/Market Manager DAVE PUGH, “Since KOOL’s first broadcast over half a century ago, the station has provided 'THE VALLEY with the very best the classic hits format has to offer and we’re thrilled to usher in this next chapter with BIG 94.5, which will exceed the expectations of our current audience by bringing a more up-tempo delivery, and playing the 'Big Hits' from the '70s, '80s and the '90s.”

« see more Net News