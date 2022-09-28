-
New Roles For Kelley Bradshaw And Aubrey Wilson At Big Loud Records
by Phyllis Stark
September 29, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
-
At BIG LOUD RECORDS, Coord./Promotion KELLEY BRADSHAW has been upped to Dir./Southwest Promotion, succeeding BRITTANI KOSTER, who shifted to the Sr. Mgr./Streaming role (NET NEWS 9/28). At the same time, Coord./Data & Analytics AUBREY WILSON moves into the BRADSHAW’s former Coord./Promotion role.
Both BRADSHAW and WILSON joined the label in 2021 (NET NEWS 7/22/21). Prior to BIG LOUD, BRADSHAW was afternoon host at CUMULUS MEDIA Country WKDF/NASHVILLE, where she worked from 2018-2020. Before that, she was part of the "KEN, KELLEY, AND DANIEL” show at then ENTERCOM Country WUSY/CHATTANOOGA.
