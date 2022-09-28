Coming October 7th

ESTRELLA MEDIA will stream a nine-episode weekly podcast on "fame, celebrity, and addiction" on its YOUTUBE channel starting OCTOBER 7th. "LUCES, CAMARA, ADICCIÓN" will be hosted by ESTRELLA MEDIA MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT Head of Content Development and A&R PEPE GARZA and will feature guests PANCHO BARRAZA, JORGE MEDINA, MAURICIO OCHMANN, ARMANDO ARAIZA, CESAR ANDRADE, ABRAHAM VÁZQUEZ, and ALFONSO GÓMEZ.

“This podcast shares the stories of some fascinating artists, athletes and actors – as well as my own -- and our rise to the top of our fields, only to be toppled by the demons of addiction,” said GARZA. “We explore how they found their voices, and the challenges of fame. Through the podcast and these stories, I hope to remind us all that addictions are never really cured, they are only controlled.”

