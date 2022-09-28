Widmer

Morning show producer and air personality SEAN WIDMER adds MD duties at MORGAN MURPHY MEDIA Country KXLY (THE BIG 99.9 COYOTE COUNTRY)/SPOKANE, WA. He succeeds former APD/MD TIM COTTER, who recently segued to STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP-owned crosstown rival Country KDRK (93.7 THE MOUNTAIN) as PD (NET NEWS 9/6).

After a four-year stint in sports radio, WIDMER joined KXLY when it launched the Country format in 2009.

“With SEAN’s passion for radio, listeners and our community, I have no doubt that he will take THE BIG 99.9 COYOTE COUNTRY to the next level for music fans in the Inland Northwest,” said MORGAN MURPHY MEDIA VP/RADIO TERY GARRAS.

Added WIDMER, “I'm thrilled to get to work hand in hand with the friends I've made in the Country music industry over the past decade as we continue to keep THE BIG 99.9 COYOTE COUNTRY the top station for Country music in Eastern WASHINGTON and North IDAHO.”

Congratulate him here.

« see more Net News