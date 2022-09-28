Grainge & Jubelirer

CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP has signed TRAVIS JAPAN from JOHNNY & ASSOCIATES, JAPAN's leading talent management agency. The group will make their international debut on OCTOBER 28TH with a worldwide release on CAPITOL RECORDS.

TRAVIS JAPAN was originally formed when TRAVIS PAYNE, MICHAEL JACKSON's choreographer, was asked by JOHNNY & ASSOCIATES to help them form a group that would be able to grow on a global scale. The group was named "TRAVIS JAPAN" after him.

The group has been active since 2017 with its current seven members, performing original songs and live concerts in arena-scale venues.

Having spent time in the U.S., the band further improved their performance and ENGLISH language skills while sharing living quarters. TRAVIS JAPAN has participated in the "World of Dance," the world's largest urban dance competition, right after arriving in the U.S. After qualifying in third place, TRAVIS JAPAN scored fourth at the U.S. level in the team division, and ninth at the world competition held in JULY.

This was followed by an appearance on "AMERICA's Got Talent", performing their signature song, "My Dreamy Hollywood" in ENGLISH, receiving a standing ovation - not only from the judges but also the audience – sending the group to the semi-final stage.

Commented UMG Chairman/CEO LUCIAN GRAINGE, “Having worked together to achieve enormous success in JAPAN in recent years, we are pleased to expand our working relationship with the great team at JOHNNY & ASSOCIATES, and to welcome TRAVIS JAPAN to the CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP and UMG family.”

Added CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP Chairman/CEO MICHELLE JUBELIRER, “I'm thrilled that TRAVIS JAPAN is joining the CMG family, and that we’ll be collaborating with JOHNNY & ASSOCITES to help bring the band’s vision to a global scale. AMERICAN audiences were captivated by TRAVIS JAPAN during their appearances on 'AMERICA's Got Talent' and in competition at the 'World Of Dance' championship, and we’ll be looking to build upon that momentum as we plan for success.”

UNIVERSAL MUSIC JAPAN President/CEO NAOSHI FUJIKURA said, "I'm delighted to welcome TRAVIS JAPAN, an incredible next generation boy band from JOHNNY & ASSOCIATES, to UMG and CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP. Additionally, it gives us great pleasure to promise them our complete support as they continue to build their ground-breaking careers globally. We look forward to celebrating their success with their fans worldwide!”

