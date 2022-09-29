Ian Strengthens As It Hugs Coast SC (photo: NOAA)

HURRICANE IAN has made its way across FLORIDA and has lost energy on land and has now slowed to be reclassified as a TROPICAL STORM IAN one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever make landfall in FLORIDA, or the US for that matter.

According to CBS NEWS, "IAN could still cause 'catastrophic' flooding. The NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER in MIAMI said IAN's center was 'expected to move off the east-central coast of FLORIDA later TODAY and then approach the coast of SOUTH CAROLINA on FRIDAY. The center will move farther inland across the CAROLINAS FRIDAY night and SATURDAY ... Some slight re-intensification is forecast, and IAN could be near hurricane strength when it approaches the coast of SOUTH CAROLINA on FRIDAY. Weakening is expected FRIDAY night and SATURDAY after IAN moves inland."

However, YESTERDAY was another story all together. NAPLES, SANIBEL ISLAND, CAPTIVA, FT. MYERS BEACH, PUNTA GORDA, BONITA and PORT CHARLOTTE took it on the chin and were battered heavily by HURRICANE IAN. The storm’s punishing winds, a storm surge of 12-18 ft and heavy flooding as the eye moved over these beach communities with Cat 4 and occasional Cat 5 sustained winds of 157+ mph at times, took its toll.

IAN, originally set to hit landfall in TAMPA BAY spared those residents from the worst, but the winds still did the expected major damage to buildings, trees, roads, houses, and cars many left stranded in deep water. And it could have been much worse. The storm surge only got to a less drastic 4-6 ft and IAN is expected to dump 10-20 inches or more rain as it moves NORTH and EAST across the state.

Flooding potential from TAMPA heading EAST toward ORLANDO and NORTH to just below JACKSONVILLE is set as at least a 70% chance. Statewide it’s estimated that more than 1.5 million customers are now without power.

iHEARTMEDIA SVP/Programming TOMMY CHUCK reported that all stations remained on the air: “We are all good in TAMPA BAY. Unfortunately, our friends to the SOUTH aren’t as lucky. Really awful video coming from the FT. MYERS, PUNTA GORDA area.”

We have been in long-form coverage on WFLA since 5a TUESDAY (9/27).

WMTX (MIX 100.7)/TAMPA joined that coverage at 8p TUESDAY night.

All other iHEART/TAMPA BAY and SARASOTA stations joined the coverage by 7a (9/28).

“From 5a TUESDAY to 6p THURSDAY we will have logged 76 hours of uninterrupted radio-specific coverage. We have a dedicated broadcast team formed from personalities across our TAMPA stations along with the 24/7 News Team spread across the state. We are providing a radio-specific broadcast around the clock, utilizing experts from a local TV affiliate as well as the WEATHER CHANNEL. We don’t plan to stop until this is all behind us.

"We pulled our TAMPA music stations out of long form coverage at NOON (ET) today, but are still airing new reports several times per hour to keep people updated."

Over 2.5 million people are in evacuation areas and roads are clogged, and gas is in short supply. Over 30,000 workers from FLORIDA and 20+ surrounding states are standing by to help repair widespread power outages.

Hurricane Ian’s Wrath Moves Onward As A Cat 3 Storm

As IAN moves inland it’s still a powerful and dangerous storm but it’s now packing less of a punch as a Cat 3 storm with sustained winds of 111-129 mph.

iHEARTMEDIA/ORLANDO PD JEREMY RICE reported to ALL ACCESS that there was a long night ahead. “My two brands, Top 40 WXXL (XL 1067) and AC WMGF (MAGIC 107.7), are wall-to-wall with coverage about IAN and this will be a long night ahead.

“We are live and local and local keeping ORLANDO and the nation informed and up to date via the iHEART app.

XL1067, quarterbacked by ORLANDO legend JOHNNY MAGIC + BRIAN GRIMES + SONDRA RAE aka “JOHNNY’S HOUSE,” will wake up ORLANDO and stay on air, TFN.

“MAGIC 107.7’s Chad & Lesyle in the morning are literally sleeping at our iHEART building have been on-air mornings, afternoons, and nights since this began.” #ORLANDO STRONG!

Ian's Causing Issues On Florida's East Coast, Too

While IAN is not expected to reach the EAST COAST of SOUTH FLORIDA, the region is still feeling the effects of the storm, with the entire area under a Tropical Storm Warning and tornadoes causing damage in BROWARD and PALM BEACH COUNTIES.

ALL ACCESS SVP/Editor-In-Chief PERRY MICHAEL SIMON, who lives in the W. PALM BEACH area, reported, "A tornado touched down in DELRAY BEACH TUESDAY night (9/27), just a few miles from our home, and caused considerable damage, as did another that hit DAVIE and damaged homes while a third hit PEMBROKE PINES, overturning small planes at a local airport.

“Several tornado alerts were sent TUESDAY night through early WEDNESDAY morning; We're expecting high winds and heavy rain with flooding as IAN makes landfall on the other coast."

The storm has already caused Country superstar LUKE BRYAN to postpone three FLORIDA shows, citing "an abundance of caution for our fans, the artists and our community." The shows, set for ESTERO, WEST PALM BEACH and TAMPA, have all been moved to new dates in early NOVEMBER.

ALL ACCESS has learned that SKYVIEW NETWORKS will remotely produce the TAMPA BAY RAYS in-game broadcast from their Technical Operations Center in SCOTTSDALE, AZ due to FLORIDA office closures as HURRICANE IAN makes landfall (9/28) the SKYVIEW NETWORKS operations and engineering teams will manage the play-by-play broadcasts for the RAYS’ upcoming series at the CLEVELAND GUARDIANS.

ALL ACCESS will pass along your company or station's coverage plans so report your information, right here.

Beasley Still On Full Alert

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Chief Communications Officer HEIDI RAPHAEL shared with ALL ACCESS her real-time experiences as HURRICANE IAN approached her location, at her home in NAPLES, FL where the company HQ is located: “It’s surreal! The wind continues to howl -- you can feel and hear it.”

“Our corporate office in NAPLES are closed and we plan to reopen once HURRICANE IAN has passed, and the roads are clear. The health and safety of our employees is our top priority.”

BEASLEY/TAMPA simulcast with TV weather partner (ABC WFTS) with wall-to-wall hurricane coverage. We will return to our normal formats and live talent as soon as the storm has passed, and it is safe for employees to enter the building.”

BEALEY’s extensive Hurricane Readiness Plan for FLORIDA to cover this dangerous storm, HURRICANE IAN is in progress.

Their stations in FT. MYERS, closest to the largest storm surge and in TAMPA remain in full information mode with wall-to-wall coverage with NBC-2 and WFTS ABC Action News, respectively.

RAPHAEL told ALL ACCESS, “BEASLEY engineers are on standby ready to keep us on the air. Our generators are in working condition - full of diesel and battery backups fully functional. Thankfully, ll of our stations have remained on the air.

“We will have our DJs back in studio one hour after the storm passes (if they can safely make it in) ready to inform the community of any issues, dangers, supplies, and pertinent information.” As of this report, all BEASLEY stations were still simulcasting with their TV partners.

Tying into Social Media as well as broadcast radio and TV, RAPHAEL added, “BEASLEY Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE and his team are working closely with STEVE NEWBERRY and the entire QUU team to make sure important safety and preparedness messaging is up and running via the stations on the dashboard for drivers. In addition, our corporate digital content team is busy working around the clock with our Digital Program Directors in the markets to develop custom content for the individual markets as well as have links featuring important information available for listeners to be able to access.

“We will continue to monitor the storm developments including flooding and downed trees to ensure everyone is safe -- both in our markets and at the company’s corporate office in NAPLES. Back-up generators are ready to go at the company’s headquarters.

"Our corporate IT team is working closely with our markets and corporate office to ensure our systems continue to run smoothly."

Meanwhile, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP has partnered with THE RED CROSS as part of the company’s on-going COMMUNITY OF CARING initiative to support individuals and families who are directly impacted by HURRICANE IAN.

BMG stations are asking their listeners and clients to demonstrate their collective support by making monetary donations online via the station websites, here.

And, the initiative will be supported utilizing QUU in-car dashboard messaging, as well as on-air and social media, to encourage listeners to donate to the RED CROSS.

Cox Media Group Is Still In Full-Info Mode

COX MEDIA GROUP VP/Audience & Operations CHRIS EAGAN told ALL ACCESS, “We’re monitoring IAN closely and are covering the storm at our radio stations in TAMPA, ORLANDO, and JACKSONVILLE. CMG/TAMPA seems to be closest to IAN’s path and our content and engineering teams are doing great work to make sure we are informing our listeners multiple times per hour of evacuations and hurricane warnings that have been issued. Ensuring that critical public safety information is delivered to our audiences in the communities we serve is something we take very seriously. It’s why we do what we do.

“We have been in full-time information mode with N/T WHPT (THE BONE)/TAMPA in storm coverage mode and is airing updates from WTVT-TV (FOX 13).

“After IAN hits, the path puts a lot of rain and possible tornado warnings into TAMPA, ORLANDO and JACKSONVILLE. Our content and engineering teams in those markets are also working around the clock to ensure that our audiences have the critical information that they need. We also have great CMG TV partners to work with in ORLANDO and JACKSONVILLE for even more information as it’s needed.”

EAGAN added, “Above all, we always want to ensure our employees and their families are safe this week. We’re monitoring IAN 24/7 to ensure our teams have the most updated information so they can safely do what they do best.”

We are hopeful that our ALL ACCESS readers in the path of IAN will be safe during this potentially historic and highly dangerous storm.

If you have HURRICANE IAN coverage plans to share regarding how you are covering this or how the storm is affecting you and your communities, ALL ACCESS will pass along your company or station’s information. Just click right here.

