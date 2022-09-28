Continuing Under New Ownership

LAKEVILLE, MN-based ADAMS RADIO GROUP President/CEO RON STONE announced that ADAMS RADIO GROUP is being acquired by ADAMS RADIO ACQUISITIONS, a new entity controlled by shareholders who were investors in the company when the group was originally formed in 2013. The company will continue operating under the ADAMS RADIO GROUP banner.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by DECEMBER 31st. ADAMS RADIO owns and operates 18 stations in four markets. According to sources close to the new shareholders, plans are to continue to build upon the past 10 years and add new markets as opportunities present themselves.

Commented STONE, "I am grateful to STEVE ADAMS for the opportunity to build a second ADAMS RADIO GROUP. I served as his CFO in the original ADAMS RADIO CORPORATION and had my first opportunity as a GM at KEZK/ST. LOUIS. The opportunity to work with STEVE a second time and build a new group was a dream come true for me. We formed ADAMS in 2013 and it has been an incredible experience and I have been surrounded by some of the brightest people in the business. I look forward to seeing the company continue to grow and our most dedicated staff prosper under the new ownership and leadership.”

SHARON BORDWELL has been retained as the new company’s CFO. STONE will continue to manage the group until closing, and says he expects to be busy for a few months post-close, wrapping up company business and plans to take some time to assess new opportunities that will enable him to continue to make contributions to the radio industry, including continuing as President and Executive Dir. of the INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION.

KALIL & CO, INC. was the exclusive broker on this transaction representing ADAMS RADIO GROUP.

