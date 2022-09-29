9/29 Research

Weekly RATETHEMUSIC Contemporary Christian song testing is made available from ALL ACCESS and MEDIABASE.

You can sort song testing scores (it defaults to Persons 12+) and dig into age ranges here. After selecting the age range, make sure to click the "get report" button.

ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Format Editor TODD STACH shared, "These are great data points to help PDs and MDs make song moves."

Bookmark this page and set a reminder to visit every THURSDAY morning for the latest research.







