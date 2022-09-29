Shomby

“When you ask your listeners what the radio station means to them, what do you get back,” asks COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY in his latest CONSULTANT TIPS column for ALL ACCESS. “Is it equal to what you consider the station’s brand? Have you even asked that question?”

SHOMBY explains the distinction between branding and positioning, and notes that, “Your music is PART of your brand, but it is NOT your brand. Those slogans are part of your brand, but not the essence of it. We are talking about the station’s clear personality and, as we are seeing in just about every national radio research project, the talent and the emotion evoked by the station have become increasingly important to its success.”

He then offers some useful pointers for pinpointing both, along with ideas for getting the station’s whole staff — not to mention its listeners — to buy in on the brand. Learn how in his new column, “Branding And Positioning: Is There A Difference?” Read it here.

