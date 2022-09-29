Kelsea Ballerini lyric guitar

JULIEN'S AUCTIONS will host its third annual online auction of handwritten song lyrics to benefit MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE. The auction, available exclusively at juliensauctions.com. HEALTH ALLIANCE provides free advocacy, support and access to life-saving healthcare and financial resources for the music industry.

Among the lyrics and items up for bid are MIRANDA LAMBERT's "If I Was A Cowboy" handwritten lyrics, KELSEA BALLERINI's "Peter Pan" lyrics on a hand-painted and signed EPIPHONE acoustic guitar, lyrics for "Meant To Be," recorded by FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE and BEBE REHXA, signed by the duo's BRIAN KELLEY and TYLER HUBBARD, "If I Didn't Love You" lyrics signed by CARRIE UNDERWOOD and JASON ALDEAN, and "Fancy Like" lyrics signed by WALKER HAYES.

See the entire lot and register to bid here. Learn more about MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE here.

« see more Net News