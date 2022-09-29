Kinsey (Photo: Robby Stevens)

RECORDS/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE singer-songwriter ERIN KINSEY has signed with NASHVILLE-based TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT.

The 21-year-old TEXAS native drove to NASHVILLE in a U-HAUL the day after graduating from high school, and after initially posting cover songs, gained traction by sharing her own music on social media during the pandemic. She gained more attention when SIRIUSXM added her "Just Drive" to THE HIGHWAY "On The Horizon." She signed her record deal last fall (NET NEWS 11/29/21), and made her GRAND OLE OPRY debut in APRIL.

“ERIN is our first female Country signing, and she is already one of this year’s biggest breakout new Country artists with over 60 million streams, 215,000 followers on TIKTOK, and 122,000 INSTAGRAM followers,” said TRIPLE 8 owner GEORGE COURI. “At 21, she already knows who she is, and her confidence and vocal power on stage is already as good as we could have hoped for.”

« back to Net News