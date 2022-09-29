Ross

CUMULUS MEDIA launched HELLO ROSS, a new podcast hosted by veteran entertainment host ROSS MATHEWS TODAY, (9/29). ROSS is known for decades of interviews of celebrities on television and red carpets. Today's episode features an in-depth interview with CHELSEA HANDLER. Upcoming episodes will feature hilarious and insightful conversations with fascinating people, including GUY FIERI, TODRICK HALL, KATHY GRIFFIN, BOWEN YANG, and MARTYN BULLARD.

A new episode HELLO ROSS will drop each THURSDAY on APPLE PODCASTS, SPOTIFY, STITCHER, TUNEIN, AMAZON MUSIC, POCKET CASTS, and GOOGLE PODCASTS, among other platforms. Each episode will also appear on YOUTUBE as ROSS joins the CUMULUS PODCASTS CHANNEL there. The CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK produces, distributes, markets, and monetizes HELLO ROSS.

« see more Net News