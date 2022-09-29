New ‘Nashfilm Podcast Series'

The 53rd NASHVILLE FILM FESTIVAL has partnered with STORIC MEDIA to create a series of podcasts promoting its lineup of films for this year. Each podcast will be 10 minutes or less, and will feature a filmmaker giving filmgoers and festival VIPs a way to learn about each film before they enter the theater.

Filmmakers for the nine films included in the festival's documentary features category (including "Still Working 9 To 5") will share insights about what inspired them to create their project, and why someone should go see it. Podcasts will be available on SPOTIFY, APPLE PODCASTS, GOOGLE PODCASTS and other podcast platforms.

NASHFILM’s Executive Director JASON PADGITT said, “We are excited to partner with STORIC MEDIA on this innovative way to more directly connect our audience with some of the top independent filmmakers from around the world and to build more insightful anticipation for each film."

The festival is set for SEPTEMBER 29th through OCTOBER 5th across NASHVILLE's premier arts venues, and kicks off with a red carpet premiere screening of the documentary "The Return Of TANYA TUCKER."

« see more Net News