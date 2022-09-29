Jacob

Producer and WICKED MONEY FAMILY FOUNDER ATL JACOB has partnered with REPUBLIC RECORDS and he is expected to unveil his upcoming debut as an artist on the label soon. Additionally, various releases from WICKED MONEY FAMILY’s roster of producers, artists, and creatives will be released under this partnership and distributed through IMPERIAL DISTRIBUTION.

JACOB's discography spans chart-topping #1 albums and multiplatinum songs for artists like FUTURE, KANYE WEST, DRAKE, MONEYBAGG YO, KODAK BLACK, RODDY RICCH, and more. His imprint can be heard on FUTURE’s blockbuster I NEVER LIKED YOU, which has dominated 2022 as the year’s biggest rap album.

JACOB said, “I’m honored to join the REPUBLIC family. I’m thankful to MONTE, AVERY, GLENN, and DANIELLE for the opportunity and believing in me as an artist. I look forward to showing the world that ATL JACOB is more than just beats.”

