Diamond

MORGAN MURPHY MEDIA has hired former STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP Country KDRK (93.7 THE MOUNTAIN)/SPOKANE, WA afternoon host JIM DIAMOND to host the same shift on its Country KXLY (THE BIG 99.9 COYOTE COUNTRY)/SPOKANE. He replaces TIM COTTER, who crossed the street earlier this month to be the PD/PM drive host at KDRK (NET NEWS 9/6).

DIAMOND started his radio career at a Top 40 station in BILLINGS, MT while attending broadcasting school. Throughout his career, he's done both mornings and afternoons in SPOKANE, where he went by the nickname BIG CAT DADDY. He retired from KDRK in 2018 after 23 years (NET NEWS 3/6/18). During his career, he has been nominated for four COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) Broadcast Personality Awards for Medium Market and earned two Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB) nominations.

VP/Radio TERY GARRAS said, “JIM is a true radio entertainer, professional personality and has always wanted to work at THE BIG 99.9 COYOTE COUNTRY. I’m looking forward to watching JIM connect with the listening audience of COYOTE COUNTRY."

Reach out to DIAMOND at JDiamond@kxly.com.

