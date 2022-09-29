Vaughn

Former CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP Chairman/CEO Jeff Vaughn is creating a joint venture with COLUMBIA RECORDS and launching SIGNAL RECORDS, based in LOS ANGELES.

COLUMBIA RECORDS Chairman/CEO RON PERRY said, “I’ve admired JEFF’s work from afar for a while. He has incredible musical instincts, an infectious work ethic, and great passion. I’m looking forward to working together on this new chapter.”

VAUGHN rose to chairman and CEO of CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP after joining CAPITOL RECORDS as president. He was previously the VP/A&R at ARTIST PARTNER GROUP, which was part of WARNER MUSIC GROUP’s ATLANTIC RECORDS.

