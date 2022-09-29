New Latin Track

LIVE IN THE VINEYARD, in partnership with SONY MUSIC LATIN, will expand their event with the first ever Latin Track, focusing on Latin Artists. The event, set for NOVEMBER 1-3, 2022, in NAPA VALLEY, will feature artists REIK, KANY GARCÍA, MONSIEUR PERINÉ, DEBI NOVA, TIAGO IORC, GALE, NELLA, ARTHUR HANLON, LUIS FIGUEROA, IR SAIS, ANDY RIVERA, KAT & ALEX, and REN KAI.

LIVE IN THE VINEYARD brings together music supervisors, radio programmers, DSP curators, label executives, VIPs, corporate hospitality groups, and others to experience new music by today’s most popular established and emerging artists at events throughout NAPA VALLEY.

FF Entertainment Pres. BOBBII JACOBS said, "It has always been a dream of mine to have LITV and the genre of Latin be represented. It's been a long time coming, but what better time to launch this than in our 15th year? In partnering with SONY MUSIC LATIN, they are delivering an incredible roster of artists which we are incredibly honored to showcase in NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA this NOVEMBER."

SVP, Strategic Market Development/SONY MUSIC LATIN-IBERIA CAROLINE ABS, added, “SONY MUSIC is proud to be participating in the inaugural Latin track of LIVE IN THE VINEYARD, bringing our award-winning artists and talent to NAPA VALLEY for this trendsetting event. With over a dozen SONY MUSIC artists confirmed this year, we look forward to expanding our partnership with LIVE IN THE VINEYARD and highlighting the growing reach and diversity of Latin music.”

