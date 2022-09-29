Podcast Partnership

The CROOKED MEDIA will be added to the SIRIUSXM Progress Channel’s lineup every weekend until the NOVEMBER midterm elections. The added programming will include POD SAVE AMERICA, LOVETT OR LEAVE IT, POD SAVE THE WORLD, and STRICT SCRUTINY.

The special programming on SiriusXM Progress is part of a broader deal between Crooked Media and SiriusXM.

Earlier this year, SIRIUSXM and CROOKED MEDIA announced a multi-year agreement that included SXM MEDIA, the advertising sales arm of SIRIUSXM, adding exclusive global ad sales rights to CROOKED MEDIA podcasts.

« see more Net News