Joining WLS

Longtime host of NEXSTAR/WGN-TV Ch.9/CHICAGO “Healthy Living CHICAGO” and radio personality JANE CLAUSS joins CUMULUS News/Talk WLS-A (890)/CHICAGO, becoming a morning show contributor for the STEVE COCHRAN SHOW.

WLS PD STEPHANIE TICHENOR said, “I am delighted to welcome JANE CLAUSS on board as a contributor on the STEVE COCHRAN SHOW. JANE is the consummate media professional whose brand has delighted generations of Chicagoans. From her LOOP days to her longtime contributions on ‘Living Healthy Chicago,’ JANE has always been authentically ‘CHICAGO.' I am excited to have her join STEVE as they wake up CHICAGO every weekday morning with what our listeners need to know to get through the day.”

CLAUSS said, "I'm thrilled to call the BIG 89 my new radio home. Being a part of the legendary WLS call letters and working alongside STEVE COCHRAN every weekday morning is a true honor."

« see more Net News