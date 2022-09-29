SG5: Made In Japan

JAPANESE girl supergroup SG5 will be signing to WME for global representation, where their agents will be BEN TOTIS and DAVID BRADLEY.

SG5 says “We are very honored to sign with WME, a home to so many amazing artists! We can't wait to see what the future holds and are very excited for everyone around the world to hear our music and see our live performances in the future.”

SG5 is co-managed by one of JAPAN's largest entertainment companies LDH JAPAN INC., and THREE SIX ZERO. The group has also enlisted BLOODPOP to serve as executive producer and co-creative director. Members SAYAKA, KAEDE, MIYUU and RURI all come from the girl group HAPPINESS, which debuted in 2011; and RUI comes from her own group iSCREAM, which debuted in 2021

MIYUU elaborated on SG5’s debut and overall goals; “I have experienced a lot as an artist in JAPAN, but the environment surrounding SG5 is like no other, so I’m very motivated. I hope we can show the beauty of JAPANESE culture through our entertainment.”

Spawning from the PRETTY GUARDIAN SAILOR MOON world of Manga comics and the popular JAPANESE TV series, SG5 is described as "an intergalactic pop supergroup that protects the universe from evil, injustice and negativity. Their goal is to destroy the forces of darkness with the most powerful weapon of all: music."

