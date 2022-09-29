Johnny Gill, Marsha Ambrosius

HOWARD UNIVERSITY R&B WHUR (96.3)/WASHINGTON DC is celebrating five decades with the “WHUR 50th ANNIVERSARY NIGHT OF EXCELLENCE” on NOVEMBER 18th at DAR CONSTITUTION HALL. JOHNNIE GILL and MARSHA AMBROSIUS will perform.

GM SEAN PLATER said, “We are proud of our rich history and legacy and these events and celebrations are just another way we want to say thank you to the DMV for keeping us a part of the community for 50 years strong."

PD AL PAYNE added, “Whether they grew up listening to us or just discovered 96.3 WHUR, DMV residents are part of the radio station’s legacy. That’s why we’ve curated this superstar occasion for our listeners’ enjoyment. This is not just a concert. It’s an event."

