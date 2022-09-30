Jingle Ball 2022 Is On!

Later TODAY, iHEARTMEDIA will reveal an overall review of the national JINGLE BALL 2022 lineup, to coincide with the reveal of WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK’s JINGLE BALL LINEUP. All JINGLE BALL 2022 concerts are presented by CAPITAL ONE.

Meanwhile, here is a market-by-market look at the lineups:

WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA’s JINGLE BALL 2022 will take place on MONDAY, DECEMBER 12 at 7:30p. at THE WELLS FARGO CENTER. Q102 morning show host ELVIS DURAN officially announced the all-star performers for Q102 JINGLE BALL 2022 which will include SAM SMITH, CHARLIE PUTH, AJR, KHALID, TATE MCRAE, LAUV, AVA MAX, JAX and NICKY YOURE.

WXKS (KISS 108)/BOSTON’s JINGLE BALL is back, and with a star-studded lineup of artists who will be taking over the stage at TD GARDEN on DECEMBER 11. The lineup features JACK HARLOW, BACKSTREET BOYS, DEMI LOVATO, THE KID LAROI, LAUV, TATE MCRAE, DOVE CAMERON, JAX, and NICKY YOURE.

More lineups are to be announced soon!

