AUDACY has a format flip lined up on MONDAY (10/3), as WAXY-A/MIAMI moves from Sports (790 THE TICKET) to conservative SPANISH Talk and rebrands as RADIO LIBRE 790 in partnership with AMERICAN MEDIA. RADIO LIBRE becomes the nation’s first national conservative HISPANIC network in SPANISH.

The station will feature AMERICANO MEDIA’s talent, which includes former RADIO MAMBI hosts NELSON RUBIO, DANIA ALEXANDRINO, and LOURDES UBIETA.

AUDACY/MIAMI Regional Pres./Market Mgr. CLAUDIA MENEGUS said, “We’re proud to introduce SPANISH radio to our SOUTH FLORIDA portfolio for the first time ever and empower the voice of so many of our neighbors in this community. With the launch of this station, we aim to not only serve our listeners but give them a reliable home for the news they seek and the information they rely on every day.”

AMERICANO MEDIA Founder/Chief Executive IVAN GARCIA-HIDALGO added “The joint endeavor with AUDACY is a natural fit for AMERICANO. We provide the best HISPANIC News-Talk programming in SPANISH, with the best hosts covering important current events, and AUDACY’s audience is demanding that information. This is the first of many terrestrial radio syndication agreements for AMERICANO, and we look forward to a strong partnership with AUDACY.”

