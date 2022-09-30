Podcast Network

iHEARTMEDIA and CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD’S THE BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK debuts TODAY (9/30) a special metaverse episode of “THE TRAP NERDS” IN iHEARTLAND on ROBLOX. It's streaming for users on the main stage at STATE FARM PARK.

The event begins at 7p (ET) and will run for 48 hours through OCTOBER 1st. There will be a iHEARTLAND encore event in FORTNITE beginning OCTOBER 13th at 7p (ET) through OCTOBER 19th.

Hosts DRE, ELI, TONY and EXAVIER will discuss the last book they read, WHAT IT MEANS TO BE A BLACK NERD (“BLERD”), DRAGON BALL Z, and more. THE TRAP NERDS is a weekly podcast that covers all things nerd culture and beyond; comic books, ANIME, gaming, science fiction, sports, and current events.

