Yearwood (Photo: Russ Harrington)

The GRAND OLE OPRY will again this year go pink in support of SUSAN G. KOMEN and the fight against breast cancer. GRAMMY Award winner and OPRY member TRISHA YEARWOOD will flip the switch on OCTOBER 14th, changing the signature barn backdrop pink for the night.

OCTOBER is national breast cancer awareness month and beginning today (9/30), when fans order OPRY tickets, $5 will be donated to SUSAN G. KOMEN.

