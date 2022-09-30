Buffet (Photo: Iev Radin/Shutterstock.com)

Singer JIMMY BUFFETT has postponed his tour for the remainder of the year, citing unspecified health issues and a "brief hospitalization." The 75 year-old says he plans on resuming his tour next year.

The announcement was made on his TWITTER account which said, "Due to health issues and brief hospitalization, JIMMY will need to refrain from touring for the rest of the year. On doctor's orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal. JIMMY looks forward to getting back on stage next year."

According to CBS NEWS, "The decision affects BUFFETT's five planned concerts for the rest of the year: two in LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, and one each in CALIFORNIA, UTAH and IDAHO. The LAS VEGAS concerts will be rescheduled from OCTOBER to MARCH 2023, the CALIFORNIA concert will be held on a yet-unannounced date in 2023, and the UTAH and IDAHO concerts will be canceled."

