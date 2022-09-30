Cara's New Car

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS nationally syndicated Morning Show "THE FREE BEER & HOT WINGS SHOW" came to the rescue for a local listener of affiliate OPUS BROADCASTING's Active Rock KROG (96.9 THE ROGUE)/GRANTS PASS, OR through their "Idiots for Underdogs" 501c3 charity. The show responded to a letter from a 17-year-old girl who had listened to the show religiously for many years with her Mom. Every morning she sent a letter to "Idiots for Underdog’s" explaining how her family had fallen on hard times and she needed a car. The team immediately sprang into action.

In the end, listener CARA and her mom were given $20,000 to put towards a new car and she’s now behind the wheel of a 2017 MAZDA 3 TOURING HATCHBACK, from LITHIA TOYOTA of MEDFORD, with zero out of her pocket.

Click here to read CARA's letter and find out how it all went down.

