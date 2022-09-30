Phillips (Photo: LinkedIn)

ALL ACCESS has learned THAT iHEARTMEDIA OKLAHOMA Area Pres./Market Mgr. JON PHILLIPS is exiting to join TULSA-based YOUTH SCOREBOARDS as its new CEO. The news was confirmed in a FACEBOOK post by PHILLIPS on SEPTEMBER 28th. He oversaw the iHEART clusters in OKLAHOMA CITY and TULSA.

Prior to joining iHEARTMEDIA in 2012, the now 33-year radio veteran served as GM for RENDA BROADCASTING TULSA, GSM for CBS RADIO/DALLAS, and Dir./National Sales for ENTERCOM/KANSAS CITY.

« see more Net News