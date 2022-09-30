Oceans Calling Festival Cancelled

EMPIRE BROADCASTING Triple A WRNR/ANNAPOLIS has announced that due to unsafe severe weather conditions as a result of HURRICANE IAN, today’s OCEANS CALLING FESTIVAL is cancelled. In lieu of the live event, WRNR has created a virtual commercial free concert, airing live performances by many of the artists scheduled to perform, including DAVE MATTHEWS, O.A.R., THE LUMINEERS, TOAD THE WET SPROCKET, ALANIS MORISSETTE, SUBLIME and more.

Tune on here at 5p (ET).

