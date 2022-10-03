Listing FM Radio Stations In Your Area

RADIOLAND announced that their free app is now available for download in the APPLE iOS & ANDROID GOOGLE PLAY stores for all mobile devices.

RADIOLAND takes your device’s current location or any location that is searched for in NORTH AMERICA, BERMUDA, and the CARIBBEAN, and produces a listing of the FM radio stations receivable at the location. The app will also allow for searches of team-by-team listings of FM radio affiliates for all NFL & MLB franchises.

RADIOLAND was created as part of the Masters’ thesis project for NICK LANGAN, a lifelong radio enthusiast and VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY Software Engineering student.

LANGAN said, “The idea behind RADIOL.AND is simple – if I were to turn on my FM radio at a given location, what stations can I reliably hear? There’s never been a mobile app that has fulfilled that purpose, and I’m very proud to say this project has delivered with that and more.”

Below is LANGAN's explanation of the app at his alma mater, VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY.

