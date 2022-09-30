Out November 8th

EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION CEO and Chairman of the Board JEFF SMULYAN will release a new book, "NEVER RIDE A ROLLERCOASTER UPSIDE DOWN," on NOVEMBER 8th.

SMULYAN is a former director of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS, and a member of numerous civic boards and committees. As principal shareholder, he led a group that purchased the SEATTLE MARINERS baseball team in 1989. In 1994, he was named by the WHITE HOUSE to head the U.S. Delegation to the PLENIPOTENTIARY CONFERENCE OF THE INTERNATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS UNION.

SMULYAN said, "Many of you have lived some of my experiences, others of you have just watched from a safe distance. At any rate, writing the book has been one of the most enjoyable experiences of my life. For those of you who would rather endure listening to me for 300 pages, you can preorder the audio book."

He added, "If you do buy it and read it, I think you will enjoy many of the stories, and hopefully you’ll even laugh out loud at a number of them. I also hope that some of the lessons I’ve learned (many of them painful) will be helpful to you in navigating your careers and your family life."

You can pre-order the book here.

