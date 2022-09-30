Providing Solutions

RADIO RESOURCES has expanded its platform with more products and services for medium- to small-market radio broadcasters. It was announced by Dir./Products & Services ALEX QUINTERO. The products and services include additional programming options, a traffic system, sales training, and more.

Said QUINTERO, “We continue to grow our platform to address the critical areas of owning and operating radio stations with top-quality products and services that can not only improve overall station operations, but can deliver financial efficiencies, as well. With a more robust platform, we can better serve the specific needs of medium and small market broadcasters in our industry. RADIO RESOURCES makes the customer journey more streamlined, cuts costs, and saves time for owners, managers, and their teams, with the added benefit of increasing asset appreciation.”

RADIO RESOURCES allows broadcasters to choose products and services a la carte from an exclusive list of recognized and trusted providers. Flexible deals are available for cash, barter, or a hybrid combination. The parent company GEN MEDIA PARTNERS was formed in 2015 to deliver solutions to radio broadcasters by assembling customer-focused rep firms, networks, outdoor media, political and HISPANIC expertise.

For more information on RADIO RESOURCES, station owners and operators may contact ALEX QUINTERO at info@RadioResources.com and (212) 380-9323, or visit the website at https://radioresources.com/.

