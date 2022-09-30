-
Jenny Huynh Leaving Warner Records For BB Gun Press
by Roy Trakin
October 3, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
-
JENNY HUYNH will be leaving her post as Coord./Media & Strategic Development at WARNER RECORDS, where she has worked since 2020.
She'll be taking some time off "on a beach in L.A. or disassociating at a park in the middle of the day" until mid-OCTOBER, when she'll be joining indie PR firm BB GUN PRESS.
Reach her at jennyhuynh97@outlook.com or (714) 651-8333 to wish her luck.