JENNY HUYNH will be leaving her post as Coord./Media & Strategic Development at WARNER RECORDS, where she has worked since 2020.

She'll be taking some time off "on a beach in L.A. or disassociating at a park in the middle of the day" until mid-OCTOBER, when she'll be joining indie PR firm BB GUN PRESS.

Reach her at jennyhuynh97@outlook.com or (714) 651-8333 to wish her luck.

