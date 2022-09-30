Czarra

SECRETLY GROUP announces MARK CZARRA as Managing Dir./Radio, effective TODAY (10/3). Most recently, CZARRA spent 10 years as SVP/Promotion for DOWNTOWN RECORDS. He replaces BRI AAB and will run the North American radio department from the company’s LOS ANGELES office, overseeing campaigns for SECRETLY GROUP’s four record labels: DEAD OCEANS, JAGJAGUWAR, SADDEST FACTORY RECORDS and SECRETLY CANADIAN.

"We are thrilled to welcome MARK CZARRA and his vision for building upon our radio team’s many achievements," said SECRETLY GROUP VP/Operations KRAEGAN GRAVES. "Given MARK’s proven history of leadership and success in radio, we are excited for our radio team’s next chapter, and for what the future holds for the SECRETLY GROUP artist roster."

CZARRA said, "I couldn’t be more excited and honored to join the SECRETLY team and work with their incredible roster of artists. SECRETLY GROUP's impeccable taste and dedication to artist development is truly inspiring and I can’t wait to get started."

« see more Net News