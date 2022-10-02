A Celebration

Co-Founder/Lead Singer DUKE AMAYO of the GRAMMY nominated Afrobeat band ANTIBALAS is returning to his home country of NIGERIA for a 12-day tour to launch his career as a solo artist. The tour will kick off with a performance at the NEW AFRIKA SHRINE as part of the annual FELABRATION FESTIVAL which takes place OCTOBER 10th-16th.

The festival celebrates the life of political activist FELA KUTI, credited as the founder of Afrobeat music. AMAYO is credited with bringing Afrobeat Music to a global audience. He composed the entire ANTIBALAS album “Fu Chronicles” which was GRAMMY nominated for “Best Global Music Album of the Year” in 2020.

Following the NIGERIAN tour, he'll tour throughout the UNITED STATES with his new band. He’s also planning an upcoming release of a new album “The Lion Awakes” featuring new material that will first be performed while on tour in NIGERIA.

