Atlanta Black Radio United

BLACK RADIO UNITED FOR THE VOTE/ATLANTA will host a free public Town Hall meeting on the CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY campus in THE BISHOP C. L. HENDERSON STUDENT HALL on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4th from 7 to 9p (ET). Doors will open at 6:30p and entry will be first-come, first-served after 6:45p.

The event is being held ahead of GEORGIA’s NOVEMBER general election and will feature candidates Governor BRIAN KEMP, Gubernatorial candidate STACEY ABRAMS, State Representative JEN JORDAN, Senator RAFAEL WARNOCK, and State Representative BEE NGUYEN. They will be given the opportunity to discuss their platforms and answer questions posed by the moderator and submitted by listeners.

The ATLANTA moderators will include COX MEDIA GROUP R&B WALR (KISS 104.1)AM drive's FRANK SKI, URBAN ONE-RADIO ONE R&B WAMJ/WUMJ (MAJIC 107.5/97.5)PM drive's RYAN CAMERON, AUDACY Urban WVEE (V-103) AM drive's BIG TIGGER, CORE RADIO GROUP Hip-Hop WWSZ-A-W233BF (STREETZ 94.5) AM drive's YUNG JOC, CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY NPR affiliate WCLK (JAZZ 91.9) AM drive's MORRIS BAXTER, and DAVIS BROADCASTING Jazz WJZA (SMOOTH JAZZ 101.1/100.1) PM drive's ART TERRELL.

For more information, check here.

« see more Net News