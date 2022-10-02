Milwaukee Voter Education

MILWAUKEE RADIO GROUP R&B WJMR (JAMMIN 98.3)/MILWAUKEE, WI is teaming with AARP to support their VOTER EDUCATION INITIATIVE. The goal is to make the public aware of where to register, early voting rules, key deadlines, and more. Local community leaders will be on-air encouraging listeners to let their voice be heard with a vote.

PD DON BLACK said, “It is JAMMIN’ 98.3’s mission to always serve our community. We are proud to team up with AARP to make sure our listeners know about how, when, and where to vote. This election season is so important for MILWAUKEE and the state of WISCONSIN. We want to make sure to emphasize that every vote counts, especially in the African American community."

The station will also be partnering with local non-profit SOU LS TO THE POLLS WI for a post-SUNDAY church service voter registration event on OCTOBER 30th. The organization works to unite MILWAUKEE faith leaders and their congregations to strengthen the voting power of the Black community.

