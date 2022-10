Newman

iHEARTMEDIA Country WRBT (BOB 94.9)/HARRISBURG, PA parted ways with PD/MD/afternoon host NEWMAN on FRIDAY (9/30) after nearly 22 years there. Formerly the station’s morning host and APD/MD, he added PD stripes in 2017.

He shared the news on FACEBOOK on FRIDAY, writing, “What a ride. I’m blessed.” Reach him here, or by phone at (717) 350-9960.

« see more Net News